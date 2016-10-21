Oct 21 British American Tobacco

* Year-to-date revenue grew strongly, up 8.1% at constant rates of exchange

* Year-to-date revenue grew by 10.2% at current rates of exchange

* Year-To-date cigarette volume from subsidiaries was 497 billion, up by 2.2%

* Cigarette market share in key markets increased by 40 basis points (bps) year-to-date

* Global drive brands performed exceptionally well, with cigarette volume up 9.8% year-to-date

* Continued market expansion in our Next Generation Products portfolio

* The on-going transactional foreign exchange headwinds on our cost base remain a challenge, despite the translational tailwind as a result of recent movements in sterling.

* Confident that we are on track to deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange

* Offer for the 57.8% shares in Reynolds American Inc not already owned by the group announced