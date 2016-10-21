BRIEF-Elliott Advisors says to reject GE offer for SLM Solutions
* Announces its intention to reject GE's tender offer for SLM Solutions
Oct 21 Nicoccino Holding AB (Publ) :
* Nicoccino signs agreement with an american manufacturer
* San now can initiate first phase with technical transfer and relevant tests to start production for clinical trials Source text for Eikon:
* Says market is currently slightly hesitant and as a result we see that it takes longer to close new orders
LONDON, Oct 21 British American Tobacco has offered to buy U.S. tobacco company Reynolds American Inc in a $47 billion deal that would bring together Newport, Kent and Pall Mall cigarettes in the world's biggest listed tobacco company.