10 months ago
BRIEF-Bank Of Ayudhya qtrly net profit 5.83 bln baht vs 4.85 bln baht
#Financials
October 21, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bank Of Ayudhya qtrly net profit 5.83 bln baht vs 4.85 bln baht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl

* qtrly net profit attributable to owners 5.83 billion baht versus 4.85 billion baht

* Qtrly net interest income 15.58 billion baht versus 14.06 billion baht

* at end of q3 non-performing loans (NPLS) recorded a new low at 2.10%, compared to 2.20% in 2q/16.

* Capital adequacy ration as at end of sept. Recorded at 14.8%, increased from 13.8% in june 2016

* Expected seasonal rise in business for both retail and commercial lending

* "Krungsri revises loan growth target upward from 5-6% to 8-9% including consolidated loan from HKL" Source text (bit.ly/2dud3o9)(bit.ly/2dubmXH) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
