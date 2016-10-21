BRIEF-GE bid target Arcam posts Q3 loss, sees hesitant market

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Arcam

* Q3 Order intake amounted to 9 (12) systems

* Q3 Net sales amounted to 132.6 (138.1) MSEK

* Q3 Operating income amounted to -4.8 (12.6) MSEK

* Says market is currently slightly hesitant and as a result we see that it takes longer to close new orders

* Says this is partly a result of uncertainty over company's future ownership structure

* Says considering hesitant market and our extensive investments in technology and capacity, it will be a challenge to achieve a result in line with last year.