BRIEF-Elliott Advisors says to reject GE offer for SLM Solutions
* Announces its intention to reject GE's tender offer for SLM Solutions
Oct 21 Arcam
* Q3 Order intake amounted to 9 (12) systems
* Q3 Net sales amounted to 132.6 (138.1) MSEK
* Q3 Operating income amounted to -4.8 (12.6) MSEK
* Says market is currently slightly hesitant and as a result we see that it takes longer to close new orders
* Says this is partly a result of uncertainty over company's future ownership structure
* Says considering hesitant market and our extensive investments in technology and capacity, it will be a challenge to achieve a result in line with last year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, Oct 21 British American Tobacco has offered to buy U.S. tobacco company Reynolds American Inc in a $47 billion deal that would bring together Newport, Kent and Pall Mall cigarettes in the world's biggest listed tobacco company.
UFA, Russia, Oct 21 Rustem Khamitov, President of Russia's internal Republic of Bashkortostan, said on Friday it was unlikely that Russian oil major Rosneft will offer to buy its 25-percent stake in Bashneft.