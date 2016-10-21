BRIEF-Euro Disney and Pierre et Vacances agree to transfer management of Villages Nature to Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pierre Et Vacances Sa :

* Euro Disney SCA and Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Groups have agreed to transfer commercial and operational management of Villages Nature to Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs, in the framework of their partnership

* First construction phase of Villages Nature project includes 916 cottages and apartments with a capacity of 4,500 holiday-goers, and will be completed and operational in summer 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)