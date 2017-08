Oct 21 (Reuters) - Atrium Ljungberg AB :

* Q3 profit before changes in value 265 million Swedish crowns ($30 million) (Reuters poll: 267 million crowns)

* Q3 rental income 535 million crowns (Reuters poll: 541 million crowns) Source text: bit.ly/2e6pGsa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8833 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)