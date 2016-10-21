BRIEF-Lewis Group sees HY HEPS down 35-45 pct

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Limited :

* Trading update and trading statement for the six months ended September 2016

* HY revenue declined by 2 pct mainly as a result of a 4 pct decline in other revenue over corresponding prior period

* HY merchandise sales for period were in line with last year, with like for like merchandise sales down 9.2 pct

* HY HEPS expected to be between 210 cents per share and 177 cents per share, between 35 pct and 45 pct lower

* HY group's gross profit margin improved to 40.5 pct compared to 36.4 pct in previous year