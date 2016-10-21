BRIEF-Neurovive says signs termination agreement with Arbutus on NVP018

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB

* Says Neurovive and Arbutus sign termination agreement

* Says in its portfolio of several Hepatitis B compounds, Arbutus has previously made the decision to proceed with other compounds and to discontinue the development of NVP018 for this indication

* Says under the termination agreement, NeuroVive will at no cost receive NVP018 drug product and material produced by Arbutus Biopharma, representing a value of approximately 1.5 MUSD

* Says data from preclinical and CMC development have been transferred

* Says all license rights to the NVP018 compound have been reverted to NeuroVive for further development in any potential indication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)