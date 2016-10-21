FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Swissco Holdings receives notice from notes trustee
#Bankruptcy News
October 21, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Swissco Holdings receives notice from notes trustee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swissco Holdings Ltd :

* Received a notice from db international trust (singapore) limited, in its capacity as notes trustee

* Company has not received any notice from trustee that notes are immediately due and payable.

* Swissco holdings - trustee reserved all rights to take remedial actions it deems necessary at any time following occurrence of potential event of default

* Swissco - notice stating a potential event of default occurred pursuant to condition 9(a) due to failure of co to pay interest due and payable on notes on 16 oct

* Refers to notice received from notes trustee for s$100 million 5.7% notes due 2018 issued under mtn programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
