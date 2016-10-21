BRIEF-Global Digital Creations expects to record loss for nine months ended 30 Sept

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global Digital Creations Holdings Ltd
* Expected to record a loss for nine months ended 30 september 2016
* Expected results due to impairment loss and write off
* Guangdong cultural park received a civil judgement from intermediate people's court of Guangzhou City of Guangzhou Province
* "Court declared that framework agreement and its supplemental agreements were terminated as of 22 March 2016"
* All other claims made by Pearl River Film Production Limited were dismissed
* To record an impairment loss of approximately RMB92.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: