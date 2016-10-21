FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Global Digital Creations expects to record loss for nine months ended 30 Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global Digital Creations Holdings Ltd

* Expected to record a loss for nine months ended 30 september 2016

* Expected results due to impairment loss and write off

* Guangdong cultural park received a civil judgement from intermediate people's court of Guangzhou City of Guangzhou Province

* "Court declared that framework agreement and its supplemental agreements were terminated as of 22 March 2016"

* All other claims made by Pearl River Film Production Limited were dismissed

* To record an impairment loss of approximately RMB92.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

