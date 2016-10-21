FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Chanjet Information Technology Co and Yonyou entered into disposal agreement
#Software
October 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Chanjet Information Technology Co and Yonyou entered into disposal agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd

* Expected that it will continue to record loss for 2016

* Company and yonyou entered into disposal agreement on 21 october 2016

* Company, Yonyou and Chanjet Payment entered into capital increase agreement

* Yonyou has conditionally agreed to make capital contribution to chanjet payment unilaterally in amount of RMB100mln

* Pursuant to agreement, payment service business shall be excluded from scope of restricted business under non-competition agreement

* Yonyou has agreed to acquire, sale interest, at consideration of RMB195.6 million

* Group is expected to record an unaudited profit of approximately RMB179.24 million as a result of disposal and capital increase

* Net proceeds from disposal and capital increase is expected to be approximately RMB182.37 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
