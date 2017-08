Oct 21 (Reuters) - Amadeus IT Holding SA :

* Intends to buy remaining 29.74 percent in i:FAO AG

* To offer 27.56 euros ($30.05) per share of Germany's i:FAO

* Plans to delist i:FAO from Frankfurt Stock Exchange after buying full stake

