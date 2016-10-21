FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GE 3rd-qtr revenue up 4 pct, narrows 2016 EPS forecast
October 21, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GE 3rd-qtr revenue up 4 pct, narrows 2016 EPS forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* Q3 total revenue $29.3 billion, up 4 percent

* Narrowing 2016 EPS guidance; updating organic revenue outlook

* Increasing buyback by $4 billion; returning about $30 billion of cash to shareholders

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $29.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 operating EPS $1.48-$1.52

* FY016 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees organic revenue growth of 0-2 percent in 2016

* Q3 orders at $26.9 billion, up 16 percent

* Q3 non-GAAP industrial operating margin 15.3 percent, down 20 bps Source text: (invent.ge/2engVMc) Further company coverage:

