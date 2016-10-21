FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-GE Q3 GAAP continuing operations EPS of $0.23
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GE Q3 GAAP continuing operations EPS of $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* Qtrly GAAP Continuing Operations EPS Of $0.23 +21%;

* Qtrly Industrial Operating + Verticals EPS (Non-GAAP) Of $0.32

* Qtrly Total Industrial Segment Revenues $27,421 Million Versus $26,256 Million Last Year

* Qtrly Total Industrial Segment Profit $4,320 Million Versus $4,530 Million Last Year

* At Quarter End, Backlog At $319 Billion, +18% Versus 3Q'15

* Q3 Earnings Per Share View $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source (invent.ge/2esifv4) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.