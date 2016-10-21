BRIEF-GE Q3 GAAP continuing operations EPS of $0.23

Oct 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co
* Qtrly GAAP Continuing Operations EPS Of $0.23 +21%;
* Qtrly Industrial Operating + Verticals EPS (Non-GAAP) Of $0.32
* Qtrly Total Industrial Segment Revenues $27,421 Million Versus $26,256 Million Last Year
* Qtrly Total Industrial Segment Profit $4,320 Million Versus $4,530 Million Last Year
* At Quarter End, Backlog At $319 Billion, +18% Versus 3Q'15
* Q3 Earnings Per Share View $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S