BRIEF-Honeywell reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.60
* Honeywell reports third quarter 2016 sales of $9.8 billion, up 2%; earnings per share of $1.60
Oct 21 General Electric Co
* Qtrly GAAP Continuing Operations EPS Of $0.23 +21%;
* Qtrly Industrial Operating + Verticals EPS (Non-GAAP) Of $0.32
* Qtrly Total Industrial Segment Revenues $27,421 Million Versus $26,256 Million Last Year
* Qtrly Total Industrial Segment Profit $4,320 Million Versus $4,530 Million Last Year
* At Quarter End, Backlog At $319 Billion, +18% Versus 3Q'15
* Q3 Earnings Per Share View $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source (invent.ge/2esifv4) Further company coverage:
* Honeywell reports third quarter 2016 sales of $9.8 billion, up 2%; earnings per share of $1.60
SAN FRANCISCO/BERLIN, Oct 21 Airbnb, the online lodging service that investors now believe is worth $30 billion, faces a reckoning.
* UK prime minister, Ghosn had "positive" talks last week (Adds details, background)