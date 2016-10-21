BRIEF-Alamos Gold announces purchase of 25.3 mln common shares of Corex Gold

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc

* Announces purchase of 25.3 million common shares of Corex Gold, representing about 19.07% stake in Corex

* Says shares are being acquired by Alamos by way of private placement at a price of c$0.10 per share

* Corex has also granted Alamos right to nominate up to two directors to Corex board of directors.

* Co has elected not to exercise nomination of two directors right at this time

* Alamos Gold pursuant to investor rights agreement Corex has granted Co a right to participate in future financings ,to maintain its pro-rata interest