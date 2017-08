Oct 21 (Reuters) - Codere SA :

* Seeks to keep leverage of between 2.0x - 3.0x net financial debt / total adjusted EBITDA

* Says bonds issue size is 775 million euros ($843.9 million), issued in euros or dollars

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)