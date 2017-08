Oct 21 (Reuters) - Triton Valves Ltd

* Triton Valves Ltd - sept quarter net profit 26.3 million rupees versus 21.3 million rupees year ago

* Triton Valves Ltd - sept quarter net sales 476.8 million rupees versus 427 million rupees year ago

* Triton Valves Ltd says approved appoinment of Srikanth Shenoy as CFO Source text - (bit.ly/2duMVcU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)