10 months ago
BRIEF-McDonald's expects net restaurant additions to add about 1 pct point to FY systemwide sales growth on constant currency basis
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-McDonald's expects net restaurant additions to add about 1 pct point to FY systemwide sales growth on constant currency basis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mcdonald's Corp :

* Expects net restaurant additions to add approximately 1 percentage point to 2016 systemwide sales growth (in constant currencies)

* Expects capital expenditures for 2016 to be about $2.0 billion, less than half of which are expected to be used to open new restaurants

* For FY, costs for total basket of goods expected to decrease about 4.5-5.0 percent in U.S., remain relatively flat in International Lead segment

* "In connection with executing against our refranchising and G&A targets, we may incur additional strategic charges"

* In long term, expects to refranchise about 4,000 restaurants through 2018 with a long-term goal to become 95 percent franchised

* Sees opening about 900 restaurants in 2016 including about 400 restaurants in affiliated and developmental-licensee markets

* Sees realizing net annual G&A savings of $500 million from G&A base of $2.6 billion at 2015 start, vast majority of which is expected to be realized by 2017 end Source text - (bit.ly/2eeM8mL) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
