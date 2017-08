Oct 21 (Reuters) - Capitaland Mall Trust -

* Net property income (NPI) of S$119.5 million for period 1 July 2016 To 30 September 2016 , an increase of 5.5%

* Distributable income for 3Q 2016 was S$98.4 million, 4.7% lower than 3Q 2015

* Distribution per unit (DPU) for 3Q 2016 was 2.78 cents

* DPU for YTD Sep 2016 was 8.25 cents

* Q3 gross revenue S$169.7 million versus S$161.7 million