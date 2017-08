Oct 21 (Reuters) - Setanta SA :

* Blakomo Sp. z o.o. buys 636,480 shares representing 14.78 percent stake in company

* Previously informed that Proranite Limited sold 14.78 percent stake in company and Paddingtville Limited sold 9.85 pct stake in company

* Pronet 12 Sp. z o.o. bought 424,320 shares representing 9.85 percent stake in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)