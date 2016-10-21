FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wipro sees Dec-qtr revenues from IT services to be $1,916-$1,955 mln
October 21, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wipro sees Dec-qtr revenues from IT services to be $1,916-$1,955 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd

* Wipro Ltd says expect revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $ 1,916 million to $ 1,955 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2016

* Wipro Ltd says IT services segment had a headcount of 174,238 as of September 30, 2016

* Wipro Ltd says "as we look forward, the demand environment is mixed in a seasonally weak quarter affected by furloughs and lower number of working days"

* Wipro Ltd says IT services margins was 17.8% for the quarter, as compared to 17.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Wipro Ltd says "maintained margins in Q2 despite impact of salary increase for an incremental 2 months" Source text: bit.ly/2dsWOMT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
