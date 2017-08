Oct 21 (Reuters) - Jes International Holdings Ltd :

* Jes international- "barring filing of bankruptcy of vendors and any unforeseen circumstances, company is confident of recovering prepayment"

* Clarifies on matters raised by singapore exchange securities trading limited

* Refers to the query issued by sgx regarding prepayment for an investment in unquoted equity of rmb 51.4 million