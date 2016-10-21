FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Schlumberger plans to have 2 first-gen rigs in operation in U.S. in Q4 - conf call
October 21, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Schlumberger plans to have 2 first-gen rigs in operation in U.S. in Q4 - conf call

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV: Conference Call

* Says will continue to incur merger and integration charges for the rest of 2016 and into 2017

* Expects to see Cameron Group revenue flatten in future quarters and begin to grow again in mid-2017

* Schlumberger - drilling, onesubsea units are entering the phase of the downturn that other Schlumberger units have experienced over the past 18 months

* Sees significant growth opportunities for Cameron in the Middle East, Russia, Latin America and India

* Going forward, it is critical for us to recover the large pricing concessions we have made over the past two years

* Schlumberger - while there is a general understanding from customers that pricing will have to increase, there were no material movements during the quarter

* With the recent increase in oil prices, the basis for price discussions has now strengthened

* Schlumberger - "will only allocate investments, operating capacity and expertise to contracts in basins that meet our financial return expectations"

* "We will in the coming quarters also aim to restore proper payment schedules from our customers"

* "We are seeing a growing trend in US land towards even longer horizontal laterals or super laterals"

* "Super laterals have already created a significant increase in the uptake of our high-end drilling technologies"

* Says has shifted focus from maintaining presence to gaining marketshare for drilling business in North America land

* Schlumberger - "fracturing market continues to be completely commoditized and significantly oversupplied with a large number of very hungry players"

* Schlumberger says North America fracturing business continues to be highly dilutive to financial performance; not yet shifted focus to gaining marketshare

* Schlumberger says plans to have two first-generation rigs in operation in U.S. land in the fourth quarter

* "We believe we have now reached the bottom of the cycle in Latin America"

* Says in Mexico, drilling activity is expected to pick up in early parts of 2017

* Schlumberger - "we are in discussions with PDVSA on a new contract model, which will include a payment-assurance mechanism"

* Schlumberger says optimistic that a PDVSA contract will be finalized in the coming months and that operations could start in Q1

* Schlumberger says expects to see normal seasonal slowdown in Russia due to winter weather in Q4, while outlook for 2017 activity continues to be strong

* Schlumberger says market sentiments should soon change paving the way for an increase in oil prices and subsequently E&P investments

* Schlumberger - "we believe that there are early signs of recovery in most places around the world"

* Schlumberger - "the only place where we don't see any signs of recovery at this stage is in Asia" Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
