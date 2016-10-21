BRIEF-Schlumberger plans to have 2 first-gen rigs in operation in U.S. in Q4 - conf call
* Says will continue to incur merger and integration charges for the rest of 2016 and into 2017
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
* Amazon & DynDNS investigating internet outage reports on east coast of U.S. Amid reports of major websites not working properly- CNBC
Oct 21 MetLife Inc said it named David Herzog, former chief financial officer of American International Group Inc, to its board, effective immediately.
* Quantum executes $170 million term loan and revolving credit facility package