10 months ago
October 21, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Flowers Foods - became aware of an analyst report of BMO capital markets regarding co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Flowers Foods Inc :

* Flowers Foods - became aware of an analyst report of BMO capital markets regarding co - sec filing

* Flowers Foods - BMO report states co had "reiterated its confidence in resolving outstanding legal issues" without material impact on earnings, operations

* Flowers Foods Inc - statement in BMO capital markets' report "does not reflect company's position on its outstanding lawsuits"

* Flowers Foods Inc - company cannot reasonably estimate at this time possible loss or range of loss, if any, that may arise from unresolved lawsuits Source text - bit.ly/2eeQLx7 Further company coverage:

