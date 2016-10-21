MOVES-MetLife names AIG's former CFO to its board
Oct 21 MetLife Inc said it named David Herzog, former chief financial officer of American International Group Inc, to its board, effective immediately.
Oct 21 Puma Biotechnology Inc :
* Puma Biotechnology announces underwriters' full exercise of option to purchase additional shares
* Puma Biotechnology - underwriters for public offering elected to exercise in full, option to buy up to an additional 562,500 shares at public offering price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quantum executes $170 million term loan and revolving credit facility package
* Deal brings together Newport, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall brands