Oct 21 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd :

* BMI Healthcare UK contemplates debt refinancing

* Refinancing being pursued in connection with proposed rent reduction agreement in respect of 35 hospitals leased by BMI Healthcare

* Refinancing expected to consist: senior term loan facility up to 285 mln stg; revolving credit facility up to 75 mln stg; second lien facility 66 mln stg