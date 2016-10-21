BRIEF-Infosys says certain payments to Rajiv Bansal under agreement have been suspended

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd

* Infosys Ltd - company statement: addressing all queries concerning payment to former cfo

* Infosys Ltd - over past weeks, co has received several media queries with regard to separation of and severance payment for Rajiv Bansal

* Infosys Ltd says severance agreement is being administered in accordance with the contractual rights and obligations

* Infosys says certain payments to Rajiv under agreement have been suspended pending certain clarifications with regard to such rights and obligations

* Infosys Ltd - severance pay amounted to 24 months' pay, amounting to 173.8 million rupees

* Infosys says "company wishes to clarify that the suspension is not on account of any extraneous considerations" Source text - (bit.ly/2duSN60) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)