Oct 21 (Reuters) - Amalphi AG :

* Siegfried Schmidt will resign from his position as a member of managing board as of Nov. 30, 2016, but will be available to the company

* Supervisory board has appointed Peter Biewald, as the sole member of executive board from Dec. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)