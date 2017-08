Oct 21 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* A total of 682,492,204 bonds, issued by Credit Agricole, will be listed on Euronext Paris

* Bonds will be listed on 24 of October 2016

* Nominal value of bonds is 1 Euro and interest rate is 2,3%

* Next coupon date is 24 of January 2017