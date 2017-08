Oct 21 (Reuters) - Arcelik AS :

* Q3 net profit of 262.8 million lira ($85.22 million) versus 212.4 million lira year ago

* Q3 revenue of 4.08 billion lira versus 3.88 billion lira year ago

* Has seen an increase in sales in all main product groups including air conditioning, white goods, consumer electronics

* 9-Month consolidated net turnover increases 15 pct to 11.57 billion lira YoY

($1 = 3.0839 liras)