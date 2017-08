Oct 21 (Reuters) - Vestel Beyaz Esya Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

* Q3 net profit of 89.6 million lira ($29.05 million) versus 34.3 million lira year ago

* Q3 revenue of 696.5 million lira versus 700.0 million lira year ago

* In the first nine months of 2016 company's total production of white goods increased by 6.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year

