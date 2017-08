BRIEF-CRCAM Ille-et-Vilaine consolidated net income down at 58.9 million euros

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel d'Ille-et-Vilaine SC :

* Consolidated net income at September 30 was 58.9 million euros ($64.0 million) versus 65.8 million euros a year ago

* Consolidated net social income at September 30 was 50.3 million euros versus 49.7 million euros a year ago

* Gross operating income at September 30 was 74.8 million euros versus 92.3 million euros a year ago

* Net banking income at September 30 was 189.2 million euros versus 203.1 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)