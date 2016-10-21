BRIEF-Gurit Holding 9-mth net sales up at CHF 273 mln

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG :

* Gurit reports net sales growth of 3% to 273 million Swiss francs ($274.37 million)for first nine months of 2016

* For full year 2016, Gurit expects net sales to come in on a similar level than 2015 full-year result

* Profitability for fiscal year 2016 is expected to slightly exceed top end of company's reported mid-term target range of eight to ten percent operating profit margin