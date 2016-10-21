BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says to recall certain model year 2016 highlander vehicles in U.S.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America:

* Toyota Motor North America Inc - toyota recalls certain model year 2016 highlander vehicles

* Toyota Motor North America Inc - that it is conducting a safety recall of approximately 7,100 model year 2016 toyota highlander vehicles in u.s.

* Toyota Motor North America - on involved vehicles, there is possibility wire harness which attaches to brake fluid reservoir sensor connected during vehicle assembly