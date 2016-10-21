FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says to recall certain model year 2016 highlander vehicles in U.S.
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says to recall certain model year 2016 highlander vehicles in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America:

* Toyota Motor North America Inc - toyota recalls certain model year 2016 highlander vehicles

* Toyota Motor North America Inc - that it is conducting a safety recall of approximately 7,100 model year 2016 toyota highlander vehicles in u.s.

* Toyota Motor North America - on involved vehicles, there is possibility wire harness which attaches to brake fluid reservoir sensor connected during vehicle assembly Source - toyota.us/2eB3c0R Further company coverage:

