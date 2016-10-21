BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says to recall certain model year 2016 highlander vehicles in U.S.
* Toyota Motor North America Inc - toyota recalls certain model year 2016 highlander vehicles
Oct 21 Tower International Inc
* Tower international increases dividend by 10%
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.11per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States rose again this week, extending its second-best streak of no cuts into a 17th straight week, with analysts expecting more additions as crude prices hold over $50 a barrel. Drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to Oct. 21, bringing the total count up to 443, the most since February, but still below the 594 rigs seen a year ago, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc on Friday. T
Oct 21 Cyber attacks targeting the internet infrastructure provider Dyn disrupted service on major sites such as Twitter and Spotify on Friday, mainly affecting users on the U.S. East Coast.