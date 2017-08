Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei

* Astellas Pharma Inc's operating profit likely rose roughly 20% on the year to 160 billion yen ($1.54 billion) or so for April-September half - Nikkei

* Astellas Pharma Inc's total sales likely slipped 2 percent to around 675 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei

* Astellas Pharma Inc is expected to keep full-year guidance unchanged with a 7% increase in operating profit to 267 billion yen - Nikkei Source text :