Oct 21 (Reuters) - Peoples Financial Services Corp:

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.69

* tax-equivalent net interest income for three months ended september 30, increased to $16.6 million in 2016 from $14.9 million

* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest margins 3.76% versus 3.74 %