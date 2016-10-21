FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immune Design says will pay $6 mln into escrow account
October 21, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Immune Design says will pay $6 mln into escrow account

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Immune Design Corp

* Says in consideration for settlement of all claims and disputes between parties, co will pay $6 million into escrow account

* Says on October 17, 2016, co into a settlement agreement and a license agreement with Theravectys SA- SEC filing

* Says for settlement of all claims and disputes between parties, co will pay TVS $1.3 million following effective date of settlement agreement

* Says under settlement agreement, TVS agreed to dismiss all pending litigation against co

* Says under settlement agreement, TVS has agreed to withdraw patent opposition proceedings brought by TVS against co's European patent no EP 2 456 786 Source: (bit.ly/2dVL8hU) Further company coverage:

