10 months ago
BRIEF-Global Healthcare Dividend says intends to convert into an open-end mutual fund trust
October 21, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Global Healthcare Dividend says intends to convert into an open-end mutual fund trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global Healthcare Dividend Fund

* Says intends to convert into an open-end mutual fund trust on or about December 20, 2016

* Fund will not be merged with Middlefield Global Healthcare Dividend Fund as announced on October 11, 2016

* Says fund will initiate a quarterly distribution of $0.05 per unit commencing in Q1 of 2017

* Says will hold special meeting of unitholders to consider conversion at net asset value, de-listing of trust units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

