Oct 21 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc

* Announces increased ownership of Anheuser-Busch InBev

* Says Altria now has about 10.2 percent ownership of AB InBev

* Says from October 11, 2016 through October 21, 2016, Altria purchased about 12 million ordinary shares of AB InBev