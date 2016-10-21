FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces first front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces first front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae announces first front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction

* Says loan pool is expected to be filled over course of six months beginning with Q4 2016 deliveries

* Says transaction will shift a portion of credit risk on pools of single-family loans with a combined UPB of about $3.7 billion to group of mortgage insurance affiliates

* Says fannie mae plans to continue offering traditional cirt transactions that cover existing loans in its portfolio

* Says covered loan pool to consist of 30-year fixed-rate loans with loan-to-value ratios greater than 80 percent and less than or equal to 97 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
