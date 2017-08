Oct 24 (Reuters) - Benitec Biopharma Ltd :

* Has commenced a strategic engagement with Nantventures

* Placement of 19.99% shares to Nant Capital, LLC

* Capital raised will be used for purpose of proposed scientific collaboration between benitec and nantworks in clinical programs

* Shares were priced at $0.0895 per share