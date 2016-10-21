FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Prisa 9-month EBITDA down by 1.6 pct to 199 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
October 21, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Prisa 9-month EBITDA down by 1.6 pct to 199 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Promotora de Informaciones SA :

* Reports 9-month EBITDA down 1.6 pct at 198.8 million euros ($216.0 million) versus 202.0 million euros year ago

* 9-Month operating revenue 1.02 billion euros versus 1.06 billion euros year ago

* 9-Month net profit 14.0 million euros versus 43.6 million euros year ago

* Currencies have negative impact on revenue (-74 million euros) and EBITDA (-25 million euros)

* Says 9-month adjusted EBTIDA before currencies grows 2.2 pct year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.