FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Midstates Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - Midstates' new capital structure consists of a $170 million first lien revolving credit facility maturing in 2020.

* Company exits its restructuring with approximately $75 million in total liquidity

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc says terms of company's previous board of directors expired and Midstates has appointed new board of directors

* Midstates Petroleum - With completion of restructuring, co eliminated about $2 billion of debt along with more than $185 million of annual interest expense

* Midstates Petroleum Company - Exits its restructuring with approximately $75 million in total liquidity

* Midstates Petroleum - In connection with its emergence, co also received approval for its common stock to be listed for trading on NYSE market platform

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - Co's common stock will begin trading on NYSE market on October 24, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.