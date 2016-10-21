BRIEF-MGP says Chemical release occurs at co's Kansas facility

Oct 21 (Reuters) - MGP Ingredients Inc

* Chemical release occurs at MGP's Kansas facility

* Says company has also engaged outside experts to assist investigation and response

* There was no significant damage to its Atchison plant as a result of this incident

* Says no other MGP facilities, including its distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, are affected by this incident

* Says MGP ingredients has reported event to EPA and Kansas and local authorities

* Says local officials reported some injuries, mostly respiratory issues, following release of chemical