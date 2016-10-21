FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-MGP says Chemical release occurs at co's Kansas facility
October 21, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MGP says Chemical release occurs at co's Kansas facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - MGP Ingredients Inc

* Chemical release occurs at MGP's Kansas facility

* Says company has also engaged outside experts to assist investigation and response

* There was no significant damage to its Atchison plant as a result of this incident

* Says no other MGP facilities, including its distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, are affected by this incident

* Says MGP ingredients has reported event to EPA and Kansas and local authorities

* Says local officials reported some injuries, mostly respiratory issues, following release of chemical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

