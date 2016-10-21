BRIEF-United Parcel Service files for senior notes offering of up to EUR 500 mln
* Files for senior notes offering of up to EUR 500.0 million - SEC filing
Oct 21 Slate Retail Reit
* Announces the purchase of Robson Crossing in Georgia
* Says property will be acquired for U.S. $11.0 million
* Says entered into binding agreement to acquire Robson Crossing, 90 percent occupied, 100,245 sq. ft. Publix-Anchored Centre, in Atlanta
* Announces closing of private placement offering of common shares
Oct 21 Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, in an opinion editorial published in the Los Angeles Times, on Friday urged Californians to approve a November ballot measure aimed at reining in pharmaceutical prices.