BRIEF-United Parcel Service files for senior notes offering

Oct 21 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc

* Files for senior notes offering of up to $500.0 million 2.400 percent senior notes due 2026

* United Parcel Service Inc - 2026 notes will mature on November 15, 2026 and the 2046 notes will mature on November 15, 2046

* Files for senior notes offering of up to $500.0 million 3.400 percent senior notes due 2046

* United Parcel Service Inc - Notes will be issued only in U.S. dollars in denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof