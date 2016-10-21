FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-United Parcel Service files for senior notes offering
October 21, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-United Parcel Service files for senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc

* Files for senior notes offering of up to $500.0 million 2.400 percent senior notes due 2026

* United Parcel Service Inc - 2026 notes will mature on November 15, 2026 and the 2046 notes will mature on November 15, 2046

* Files for senior notes offering of up to $500.0 million 3.400 percent senior notes due 2046

* United Parcel Service Inc - Notes will be issued only in U.S. dollars in denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof Source: (bit.ly/2es1mzV) Further company coverage:

